Teck Resources Ltd (TECK.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECK.B. Scotiabank raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. FBR & Co raised shares of Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

