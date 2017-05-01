TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.28 Million

Brokerages expect that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce sales of $23.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.09 million to $23.46 million. TechTarget posted sales of $25.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $23.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.52 million to $111.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $127.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $124.03 million to $130.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm earned $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on TechTarget from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) traded down 2.43% during trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,868 shares. The firm has a market cap of $253.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

In other TechTarget news, President Kevin Beam sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 571,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 27,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $246,988.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,199 shares of company stock valued at $703,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 1.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. HCSF Management LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 1,637,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after buying an additional 761,828 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in TechTarget by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 103,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company’s offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising.

