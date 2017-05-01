TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (FTI) Position Held by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan held its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share during the third quarter worth $178,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share during the first quarter worth $201,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share by 0.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) traded up 0.43% on Monday, hitting $30.26. 1,209,635 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.59.

In other TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share news, insider Richard G. Alabaster sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $250,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Mellbye sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $334,822.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,581.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,983 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

