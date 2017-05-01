Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Position in Barracuda Networks Inc (CUDA)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) by 981.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 344,547 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Barracuda Networks worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Barracuda Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,797,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Barracuda Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,352,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Barracuda Networks by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 697,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 510,384 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Barracuda Networks by 355.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 457,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 356,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barracuda Networks by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after buying an additional 353,726 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) opened at 20.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. Barracuda Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barracuda Networks had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 101.22%. The firm had revenue of $89.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Barracuda Networks Inc will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CUDA has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr raised shares of Barracuda Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barracuda Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

In related news, CMO Michael D. Perone sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $78,384.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,900,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,601,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 15,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $364,944.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,174 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 628,696 shares of company stock worth $15,193,923. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Barracuda Networks Company Profile

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

