Teachers Advisors LLC Has $7.75 Million Position in Newpark Resources Inc (NR)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,669 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Newpark Resources worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth $115,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth $151,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) opened at 7.65 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $648.46 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. Newpark Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newpark Resources Inc will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NR. Loop Capital upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen and Company downgraded Newpark Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

In other Newpark Resources news, EVP Bruce Campbell Smith sold 35,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $293,056.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 91,834 shares of company stock worth $746,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc is a supplier providing products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The Company’s segments include Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Latin America, and Asia Pacific regions.

