Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 319,699 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 1.34% of Delek US Holdings worth $19,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DK. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $30,380,000. Perkins Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings by 69.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 2,320,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,124,000 after buying an additional 952,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $20,978,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $17,841,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $17,119,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) traded down 0.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 679,606 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.49 billion. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. Delek US Holdings had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Delek US Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Delek US Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delek US Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America Corp raised Delek US Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Delek US Holdings in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Delek US Holdings from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.52.

In other Delek US Holdings news, insider Anthony L. Miller sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $95,335.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Norman Holmes sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $100,760.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,712.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,634 shares of company stock worth $308,786. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc is an integrated downstream energy business focused on petroleum refining and the transportation, storage and wholesale of crude oil, intermediate and refined products. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company’s refining segment operates independent refineries in Tyler, Texas (the Tyler refinery) and El Dorado, Arkansas (the El Dorado refinery).

