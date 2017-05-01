Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 2,403 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of Cheesecake Factory worth $19,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the third quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 58,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 13.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) traded down 0.90% on Friday, reaching $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,726 shares. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $65.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.66.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company earned $603.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post $3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

In other news, Director Jerome I. Kransdorf sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $773,615.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Doug Benn sold 16,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $1,082,002.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,109.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,114,764. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. As of March 2, 2017, the Company operated 208 Company-owned restaurants: 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark and one under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other.

