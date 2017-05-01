Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,826 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 1.29% of Vonage Holdings Corp. worth $19,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $19,387,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $16,975,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. during the third quarter valued at $15,460,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. during the third quarter valued at $10,259,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 37,946.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,331,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 1,327,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) traded up 0.75% during trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 1,616,144 shares of the stock were exchanged. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company earned $247 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.59 million. Vonage Holdings Corp. had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other Vonage Holdings Corp. news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 330,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $2,148,354.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,664,157 shares in the company, valued at $82,317,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mcgonigal Graham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,184,965 shares of company stock worth $14,073,641 over the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. is a provider of cloud communications services for businesses and consumers, and consumer and communication solutions across multiple devices. The Company operates through two segments: Business and Consumer. For business services customers, the Company provides cloud-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions, consisting of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable session initiation protocol (SIP) based voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) network.

