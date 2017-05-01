Teachers Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 255,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) opened at 33.00 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $38.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.40. The firm earned $234.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.14 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 40.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Vetr cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.01 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $386,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,018,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

