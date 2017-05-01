American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 400.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 750,201 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 10,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.7% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) traded down 1.20% on Friday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,159 shares. The company’s market cap is $5.62 billion. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.19 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMH. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 2,192,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $49,999,989.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

