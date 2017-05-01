Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 38,418 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,418 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica inc. worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,928,000 after buying an additional 85,654 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,559,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,105,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. by 17.5% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,234,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,260,000 after buying an additional 183,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $78,954,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,007,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,423,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) opened at 52.00 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business earned $789 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.32 million. Lululemon Athletica inc. had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Lululemon Athletica inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen and Company set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Vetr upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.92 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.98.

About Lululemon Athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

