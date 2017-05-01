TE Connectivity (TEL) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.21

Media headlines about TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TE Connectivity earned a news impact score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Longbow Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) traded down 0.78% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.77. 846,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $54.54 and a one year high of $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Lynch sold 123,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $9,171,095.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,302,315.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $130,453.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,567 shares of company stock worth $42,100,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

