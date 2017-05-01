TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Position Held by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. continued to hold its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 142,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 29.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1,293.8% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 33,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) traded down 0.62% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.89. 865,391 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $79.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. Cowen and Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $130,453.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 131,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $9,706,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,662 shares in the company, valued at $33,168,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,567 shares of company stock worth $42,100,670. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

