TD Securities Reiterates “Action List Buy” Rating for Quebecor, Inc. (QBR.B)

TD Securities reiterated their action list buy rating on shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities currently has a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reissued a focus stock rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Quebecor from an outperform rating to a top pick rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.11.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc is a telecommunications and media company. The Company’s segments include Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions (including data centers), cable and mobile telephony and over-the-top video services in Canada.

