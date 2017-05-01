TD Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

TD Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. TD Securities currently has a $20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ABX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a report on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrick Gold Corp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Barrick Gold Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) opened at 16.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $23.47.

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business earned $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Barrick Gold Corp had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Barrick Gold Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 275.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 43.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 11.4% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Fore Research & Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corp Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

