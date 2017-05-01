New Flyer Industries Inc (NFI) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

New Flyer Industries Inc (TSE:NFI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of New Flyer Industries in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on New Flyer Industries from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.60.

Shares of New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI) opened at 50.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 24.46. New Flyer Industries has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $51.09.

