Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) Given Buy Rating at Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.97) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TW. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey plc to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.65) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 244 ($3.15) to GBX 249 ($3.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.94) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 179 ($2.31) to GBX 211 ($2.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 208.98 ($2.70).

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) traded down 0.793654% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 200.089508. Taylor Wimpey plc has a one year low of GBX 109.44 and a one year high of GBX 211.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 195.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.53. The firm’s market cap is GBX 6.52 billion.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey plc’s previous dividend of $2.29. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%.

In other Taylor Wimpey plc news, insider Mike Hussey acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($129,115.56). Also, insider Ryan Mangold sold 214,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.31), for a total value of £384,357.75 ($496,265.66). Insiders acquired a total of 55,167 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,924 over the last ninety days.

Taylor Wimpey plc Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc is a residential developer. The Company operates at a local level from 24 regional businesses across the United Kingdom, and it has operations in Spain. Its segments include Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. The Housing United Kingdom segment includes North, Central and South West, and London and South East (including Central London) divisions.

