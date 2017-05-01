Taylor Morrison Home Corp to Post FY2017 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts (TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) – Equities researchers at Gabelli boosted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Corp in a research report issued on Friday. Gabelli analyst A. Lacayo now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMHC. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, FBR & Co downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) opened at 23.10 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $890.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,549,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,624,000 after buying an additional 202,009 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 10,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 11,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the fourth quarter worth $6,826,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the third quarter worth $26,395,000.

About Taylor Morrison Home Corp

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title).

