Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEMKT:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGB. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TD Securities cut Taseko Mines from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.83.

Shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT:TGB) opened at 1.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The firm’s market cap is $255.21 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taseko Mines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,302,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 200,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 490,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 399.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,819,034 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. Its projects represent a range of metals, including gold, copper and niobium.

