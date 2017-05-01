Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Target Co. (TGT)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 116.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 170,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after buying an additional 91,811 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Target by 31.6% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Agran Libbie raised its position in Target by 18.3% in the third quarter. Agran Libbie now owns 6,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in Target by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 33,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Target by 3.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) opened at 55.85 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $52.72 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. Target had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company earned $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post $4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.98 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Knauss acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.86 per share, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,404.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,750. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

