Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Stake Increased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Targa Resources Corp were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) opened at 55.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. The firm’s market capitalization is $10.69 billion. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $61.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Targa Resources Corp’s payout ratio is currently -2,599.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRGP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Targa Resources Corp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their target price on Targa Resources Corp from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Targa Resources Corp in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.22.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Mcparland sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $631,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,041,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Mcparland sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $551,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,240.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,195,020. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

