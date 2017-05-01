Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.88.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources Corp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Targa Resources Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources Corp from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Mcparland sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $631,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,041,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Mcparland sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $551,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,240.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,195,020 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 31,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp by 28.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 323,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 71,165 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp by 43.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 76,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 23,189 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) traded up 1.32% on Monday, reaching $55.86. 1,058,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97. The stock’s market capitalization is $10.83 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Targa Resources Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,599.81%.

About Targa Resources Corp

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

