Tangoe Inc (TNGO) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tangoe Inc (NASDAQ:TNGO) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tangoe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Tangoe (NASDAQ:TNGO) opened at 6.42 on Monday. Tangoe has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The firm’s market cap is $253.14 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGO. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tangoe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 55,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Tangoe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Tangoe during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Discovery Group I LLC bought a new stake in Tangoe during the fourth quarter valued at $9,151,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tangoe by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Tangoe Company Profile

Tangoe, Inc is a provider of information technology (IT) and Telecom Expense Management (TEM) software and related services. The Company offers its services to a range of global enterprises and service providers. Its products and solutions include mobility, telecom, cloud, IT expense, strategic consulting and mobility as a service (MaaS).

