Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.34

Media stories about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) opened at 31.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.41. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company earned $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 60.55%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post $1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas E. Mcdonough sold 10,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $340,270.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,106.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,414 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is an owner and operator of outlet centers in the United States and Canada. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers.

