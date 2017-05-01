Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Posts Earnings Results

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 60.55%. The firm had revenue of $121.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers updated its FY17 guidance to $2.40-2.45 EPS.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) traded up 2.56% on Monday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,900 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.41. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

In related news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $239,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,899.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas E. Mcdonough sold 10,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $340,270.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,106.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,414. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/tanger-factory-outlet-centers-inc-skt-posts-earnings-results.html.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is an owner and operator of outlet centers in the United States and Canada. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.