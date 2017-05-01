Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) opened at 31.19 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company earned $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post $1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/tanger-factory-outlet-centers-inc-skt-position-increased-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

Several research firms recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carrie A. Geldner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is an owner and operator of outlet centers in the United States and Canada. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.