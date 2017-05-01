Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (TEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE:TEP) will post $165.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tallgrass Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.44 million to $172.6 million. Tallgrass Energy Partners reported sales of $145.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $165.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $643.59 million to $732.9 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $733.31 million per share, with estimates ranging from $702.61 million to $764 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tallgrass Energy Partners.

TEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 77.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 37,768 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $3,673,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 288.8% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,053,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after buying an additional 782,498 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 33,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,755,000 after buying an additional 283,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (TEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.02 Million” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/tallgrass-energy-partners-lp-tep-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-166-1-million-updated.html.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) traded up 1.15% during trading on Friday, reaching $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,874 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.00. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Tallgrass Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.77%.

About Tallgrass Energy Partners

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics and Processing & Logistics. The Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics segment includes the ownership and operation of a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) crude oil pipeline system, and crude oil storage and terminaling facilities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.