Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) traded up 2.78% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.70. 127,863 shares of the stock traded hands. Tallgrass Energy GP LP has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Tallgrass Energy GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.11% of Tallgrass Energy GP worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Tallgrass Energy GP in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

About Tallgrass Energy GP

