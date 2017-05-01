Pacific Crest Initiates Coverage on Talend SA (TLND)

Investment analysts at Pacific Crest started coverage on shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TLND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talend SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Talend SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) opened at 29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. Talend SA has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s market capitalization is $835.49 million.

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Talend SA will post ($0.71) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Talend SA during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Talend SA during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend SA during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Talend SA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Talend SA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000.

About Talend SA

Talend SA is a provider of open source integration solutions for data-oriented companies and integration platform under Apache Spark. The Company’s platform enables users to connect data and applications on-premise or in the cloud, in real time or in batch, Big Data or reference data. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager.

