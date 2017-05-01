Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Stake Cut by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,184 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 276,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 30,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. during the third quarter worth $32,513,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 195.8% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 87,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,170,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,352,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) traded up 1.00% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,013,911 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $33.53.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm earned $233.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post $2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices and the manufacturing of masks. It operates through foundry segment.

