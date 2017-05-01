T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTOO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 target price on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 target price on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. WBB Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded T2 Biosystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) opened at 4.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The firm’s market cap is $147.07 million. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $9.61.

In other T2 Biosystems news, Director David B. Elsbree bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,625,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 14.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,898,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after buying an additional 246,849 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 1,307,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 62,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in developing a technology platform offering an alternative to diagnostic methodologies. The Company’s T2 Magnetic Resonance platform (T2MR) enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL).

