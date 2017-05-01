RK Asset Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 4.4% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) opened at 70.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $62.97 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post $5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Anne M. Whittemore sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $591,312.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to investors across the world. The Company provides an array of Company sponsored the United States mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries and retirement plan sponsors.

