T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) traded down 0.38% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,065 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $62.97 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post $5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Whittemore sold 8,326 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $591,312.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,733,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,811,000 after buying an additional 1,630,497 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $120,895,000. Thomaspartners Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 1,788,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,963,000 after buying an additional 180,840 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,630,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,678,000 after buying an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,574,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,696,000 after buying an additional 130,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to investors across the world. The Company provides an array of Company sponsored the United States mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries and retirement plan sponsors.

