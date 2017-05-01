Integrated Wealth Management Has $370,000 Stake in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Integrated Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SYSCO by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) opened at 52.87 on Monday. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. SYSCO had a return on equity of 40.85% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business earned $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/sysco-co-syy-shares-bought-by-integrated-wealth-management-updated.html.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Brutto acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.94 per share, with a total value of $129,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,097.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wayne Shurts sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $805,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.