SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) CEO William J. Delaney III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $1,558,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,133,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) opened at 52.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.52. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $57.07.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm earned $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 40.85% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SYSCO Co. (SYY) CEO William J. Delaney III Sells 30,000 Shares” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/sysco-co-syy-ceo-william-j-delaney-iii-sells-30000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 81.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 81.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter valued at $137,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.