Synthetic Biologics Inc (SYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEMKT:SYN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Synthetic Biologics to post $-0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0.45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEMKT:SYN) traded down 7.02% during trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. 639,714 shares of the company were exchanged. Synthetic Biologics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The firm’s market cap is $62.30 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEMKT:SYN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.04% of Synthetic Biologics worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.56.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical-stage company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutics to protect the gut microbiome while targeting pathogen-specific diseases. The Company’s lead product candidates in Phase II development are SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), and SYN-004, which is designed to protect the gut microbiome (gastrointestinal (GI) microflora) from the effects of certain commonly used intravenous (IV) antibiotics for the prevention of C.

