SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $120.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Brean Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.33.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) traded down 1.05% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.43. The stock had a trading volume of 232,333 shares. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $77.54 and a 52-week high of $129.24. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.17.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business earned $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post $7.90 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 17.01%.

In related news, COO Dennis Polk sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $31,188.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,317.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $103,521.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,713.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,554. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 7.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

