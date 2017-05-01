Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Instinet started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $25.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, FBR & Co started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) opened at 9.49 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $173.14 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,388.98% and a negative return on equity of 306.05%. The business earned $0.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post ($3.32) EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $305,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 56,228 shares during the period. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,329.8% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 123,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 114,524 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/syndax-pharmaceuticals-inc-sndx-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Syndax) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The Company’s product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.