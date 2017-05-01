Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SYF. Vetr cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.37 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC set a $47.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) opened at 27.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company earned $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/synchrony-financial-syf-stock-rating-lowered-by-stephens.html.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $25,611.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 8,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $292,978.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,727.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,457 shares of company stock worth $339,056 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,391,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,661,000 after buying an additional 2,287,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,582,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after buying an additional 8,518,794 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,481,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,491,000 after buying an additional 230,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $289,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.