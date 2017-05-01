Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Downgraded to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $58.34 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNA. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Synaptics, in a report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics, from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Cann reissued an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics, in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Synaptics, from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Synaptics, from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.49.

Shares of Synaptics, (NASDAQ:SYNA) traded down 1.53% on Tuesday, hitting $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 380,091 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics, has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $72.46.

Synaptics, (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Synaptics, had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm earned $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics, will post $4.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Downgraded to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/synaptics-incorporated-syna-downgraded-to-buy-at-vetr-inc.html.

In related news, VP Wajid Ali sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $27,169.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,033.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Bergman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,488 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Synaptics, by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics, during the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Synaptics, during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Synaptics, during the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics, by 1.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics, Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products. The Company is a developer and supplier of custom-designed human interface product solutions that enable people to interact with a range of mobile computing, communications, entertainment and other electronic devices.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.