Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Synacor Inc (SYNC)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) in a report published on Tuesday, April 18th. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

“We believe Synacor has put the heavy lifting behind it as the company has re- positioned to benefit from the market shift from desktop search revenue to cross platform customer engagement centered around digital—video, mobile, and smart ad delivery. Large deals and recent acquisitions have helped Syn- acor scale and build a unique product portfolio to deliver these multi-platform experiences that drive engagement across devices. More specifically, the re- cently announced AT&T (T:NR) transaction which will nearly double revenues over the next few years is a significant validation of the product strategy and management team. Management continues to build out the product portfolio to support this shift via recent acquisitions that focus on building the recurring rev- enue base (Zimbra) and delivering a cross platform advertising platform (Technorati).”,” Rosenblatt Securities’ analyst commented.

SYNC has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synacor in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Synacor in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Synacor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) traded up 4.23% on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 180,260 shares. The stock’s market cap is $116.49 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. Synacor has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company earned $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. Synacor had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. Equities analysts predict that Synacor will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNC. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synacor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 482,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Synacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Synacor by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc is a technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, Internet and communications providers, device manufacturers and enterprises. The Company enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, actionable data and implementation.

