National Pension Service Has $16.265 Million Stake in Symantec Co. (SYMC)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,679 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.09% of Symantec worth $16,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYMC. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Symantec by 18.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Symantec by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Symantec during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Symantec by 1,277.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Symantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) opened at 31.63 on Monday. Symantec Co. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 55.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post $1.19 EPS for the current year.

SYMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Symantec from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays PLC set a $32.00 price objective on Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Symantec from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.74.

In other news, EVP Scott C. Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $228,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,000 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $60,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,120.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,517 shares of company stock worth $2,020,553. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

