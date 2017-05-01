Symantec Co. (SYMC) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Symantec were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 0.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 205,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) traded up 1.45% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.09. 2,664,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. Symantec Co. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 55.12% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Symantec’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYMC. Barclays PLC set a $32.00 target price on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Symantec to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.74.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $60,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,120.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Fey sold 13,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $377,288.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,954 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,636.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,553. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection, cyber security services and Website security. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security.Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

