Swift Transportation Co (SWFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Swift Transportation Co (NYSE:SWFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 14th.

SWFT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Swift Transportation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) opened at 24.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.71. Swift Transportation has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $27.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90.

Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.74 million. Swift Transportation had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Swift Transportation will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,765,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,625,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Swift Transportation by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 760,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 634,040 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,286,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Swift Transportation by 333.0% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 721,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after buying an additional 554,929 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Swift Transportation Company Profile

Swift Transportation Company is a multi-faceted transportation services company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated fleets of truckload equipment in North America from over 40 terminals near key freight centers and traffic lanes. The Company’ segments include Truckload, Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated and Intermodal.

