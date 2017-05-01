Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) traded down 3.35% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. 252,778 shares of the stock were exchanged. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company’s market capitalization is $538.50 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $415.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.30 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 203.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services.

