Surgery Partners (SGRY) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Surgery Partners earned a news impact score of -0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) remained flat at $17.20 during midday trading on Monday. 28,091 shares of the stock traded hands. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.35 million, a PE ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.16 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post $0.66 EPS for the current year.

SGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $24.00 price target on Surgery Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company operates in three lines of business across the United States: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services and Optical Services. The Company’s Surgical Facility Services segment consists of the operation of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and surgical hospitals, which include its anesthesia services.

