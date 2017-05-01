Surge Energy Inc (SGY) Director Paul Colborne Acquires 49,590 Shares

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Director Paul Colborne purchased 49,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$133,397.10.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Paul Colborne purchased 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Paul Colborne bought 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Paul Colborne bought 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Paul Colborne bought 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,100.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Paul Colborne bought 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Paul Colborne bought 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,450.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Paul Colborne bought 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,200.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Paul Colborne bought 5,000 shares of Surge Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

Shares of Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) traded down 2.76% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.47. 835,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. Surge Energy Inc has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $3.45. The stock’s market cap is $557.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.15 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.38.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s principal oil and natural gas producing properties are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, and focused on over three core areas: Western Alberta, Southeast Alberta and Southwest Saskatchewan.

