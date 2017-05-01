Supreme Industries, Inc. (NYSE:STS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of Supreme Industries (NYSE:STS) traded down 5.44% on Monday, reaching $18.95. 368,817 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $323.72 million and a P/E ratio of 17.07. Supreme Industries has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Supreme Industries, Inc. (STS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/supreme-industries-inc-sts-announces-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-18-eps.html.

Supreme Industries Company Profile

Supreme Industries, Inc (Supreme) is a manufacturer of specialized vehicles, including truck bodies and specialty vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: specialized commercial vehicles and fiberglass products. The Company manufactures specialized commercial vehicles that are attached to a truck chassis.

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.