Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Holds Stake in Priceline Group Inc (PCLN)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ held its position in shares of Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Priceline Group were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Priceline Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Priceline Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Priceline Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Priceline Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in Priceline Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded up 1.62% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1876.69. 199,248 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.62. Priceline Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1,148.06 and a 52-week high of $1,877.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,773.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1,602.85. Priceline Group also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,448 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 237% compared to the typical volume of 727 call options.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.09 by $1.12. The firm earned $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Priceline Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Priceline Group Inc will post $74.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PCLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of Priceline Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priceline Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Vetr cut shares of Priceline Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,792.67 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their target price on shares of Priceline Group from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Miller Tabak started coverage on shares of Priceline Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Priceline Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,836.83.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Finnegan sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.38, for a total transaction of $5,281,119.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,955,566.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,743.00, for a total transaction of $212,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,961,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

