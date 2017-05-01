Supervalu (SVU) Earning Very Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) have been trending very positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Supervalu earned a coverage optimism score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) opened at 4.10 on Monday. Supervalu has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company earned $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Supervalu had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. Supervalu’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Supervalu will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SVU. Zacks Investment Research cut Supervalu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on Supervalu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Supervalu in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supervalu in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supervalu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

Supervalu Company Profile

Supervalu Inc is a wholesale distributor to independent retail customers across the United States. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Retail. The Company offers a range of advertised brand name and private-label products, including grocery (both perishable and nonperishable), general merchandise and home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy, which are sold through Company-operated and licensed Retail stores to shoppers and through its Wholesale segment to independent retail customers.

